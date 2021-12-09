Boston Trust Walden Corp Reduces Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,427,512 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,252 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $77,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 56,112 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 91,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 50,232 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.7% during the third quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,227 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 81,851 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,550. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $57.52. 312,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,206,248. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.79 and a 200 day moving average of $55.47. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.35 and a twelve month high of $60.27. The company has a market capitalization of $242.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.93.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.24.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.