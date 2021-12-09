Boston Trust Walden Corp Reduces Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,718 shares during the quarter. Jones Lang LaSalle comprises about 0.9% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.77% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $96,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth about $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 198.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JLL shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.00.

Shares of JLL traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $260.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,873. The company has a fifty day moving average of $257.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.44. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $141.39 and a twelve month high of $273.19. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.06. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

