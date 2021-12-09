Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 22,482 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315,718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 22,482 shares during the quarter. Waters comprises 1.0% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.51% of Waters worth $112,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WAT traded down $1.49 on Thursday, reaching $345.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,261. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $236.94 and a twelve month high of $428.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $347.93 and a 200-day moving average of $364.95.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. The company had revenue of $659.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total value of $1,344,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

