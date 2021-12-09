Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 4,634 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 577,889 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,634 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $72,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.05.

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.95. 52,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,611,694. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $105.02 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.