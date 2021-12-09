Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 7,316 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 908,592 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 7,316 shares during the period. NIKE comprises 1.2% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.06% of NIKE worth $131,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $615,556,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $553,035,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in NIKE by 2,853.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,324,815 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $192,403,000 after buying an additional 1,279,966 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,316,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $530,190,000 after buying an additional 806,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP increased its stake in NIKE by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 3,193,614 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $493,381,000 after buying an additional 798,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. Wedbush began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $170.00. 79,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,393,292. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $269.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.94. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.44 and a 12-month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.36%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

