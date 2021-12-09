Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. Has $26.46 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,968 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,295 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 7.6% of Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $26,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 585.7% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.81.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $175.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $175.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.39.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.66%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

