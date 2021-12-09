Breedon Group (LON:BREE) PT Lowered to GBX 113

Breedon Group (LON:BREE) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 115 ($1.52) to GBX 113 ($1.50) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BREE. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.72) target price on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

BREE stock opened at GBX 96 ($1.27) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 97.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 103.28. Breedon Group has a 1-year low of GBX 80 ($1.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 113.92 ($1.51). The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.82. The firm has a market cap of £1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 22.91.

Breedon Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, production, and sale of aggregates and related activities in England and Scotland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, sand and gravel, decorative aggregates, agricultural lime, high polished stone value, granular mineral fillers, recycled aggregates, and white limestone products for use in the construction market.

