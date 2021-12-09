Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BCAUY)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.59 and last traded at $4.53. 12,189 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 119,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average is $5.24.

About Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY)

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells BMW vehicles and automotive components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers minibuses under the JinBei, Renault, Haise, Grand Haise, and Granse brands, as well as multi-purpose vehicles under the Huasong brand.

