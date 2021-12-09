Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 777,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 79,593 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $46,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 422,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,261,000 after acquiring an additional 59,611 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% during the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth approximately $8,692,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.6% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 165,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $57.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $69.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -81.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Argus lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,545 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

