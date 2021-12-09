Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Plans Dividend Increase – $4.10 Per Share

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 4.10 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60.

Broadcom has raised its dividend payment by 177.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Broadcom has a payout ratio of 46.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Broadcom to earn $27.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $14.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.4%.

Get Broadcom alerts:

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $28.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $617.00. 165,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,814,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $534.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $499.46. The company has a market cap of $253.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $398.28 and a 1-year high of $593.07.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective (up from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.11.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 152 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total transaction of $4,748,998.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Broadcom stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.