Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Board Approves Share Repurchase Plan

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $5.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $583.42. 2,897,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,273. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $536.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $500.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $398.28 and a 52-week high of $593.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $4.10 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.82%.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $527.00 to $589.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $545.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.11.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total transaction of $4,748,998.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.