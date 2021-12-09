Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) released its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.58 earnings per share. Broadcom updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $5.14 on Thursday, hitting $583.42. 2,897,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,273. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $536.22 and a 200 day moving average of $500.04. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $398.28 and a twelve month high of $593.07. The company has a market capitalization of $240.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 106.82%.

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.11.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $493.49 per share, for a total transaction of $74,516.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.12, for a total value of $2,401,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Broadcom stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

