Brokerages Anticipate Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) to Announce -$0.66 EPS

Brokerages expect that Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.66) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Anterix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.67) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.65). Anterix posted earnings of ($0.69) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anterix will report full year earnings of ($2.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.61) to ($1.54). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($1.11). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Anterix.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 6,017.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

In other Anterix news, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $61,774.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Harris Schwartz sold 10,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total value of $610,025.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,831 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,350. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATEX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Anterix by 49.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 19,603 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Anterix by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 86,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 13,510 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Anterix by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Anterix by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 19,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Anterix by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEX opened at $60.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 0.46. Anterix has a 1-year low of $28.66 and a 1-year high of $66.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.70.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

