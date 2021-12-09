Brokerages Anticipate Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) will announce sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.10 billion and the highest is $1.17 billion. Axalta Coating Systems reported sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full year sales of $4.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $5.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Axalta Coating Systems.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.83%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AXTA shares. TheStreet raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $32.25 on Thursday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $34.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.40.

In other news, SVP Troy D. Weaver sold 24,000 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $755,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at about $1,264,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,051,506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,550,000 after buying an additional 184,806 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,118,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 83.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 20,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 244.7% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,276,000 after buying an additional 611,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

