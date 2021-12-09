Brokerages Anticipate Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.49). Harley-Davidson posted earnings per share of ($0.63) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full-year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $4.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Harley-Davidson.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HOG. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,910,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,374,000 after purchasing an additional 233,330 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 7.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,682,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,854,000 after purchasing an additional 901,026 shares during the last quarter. H Partners Management LLC lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 33.3% during the third quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 11,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 12.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,837,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,948,000 after purchasing an additional 984,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 21.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,847,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,125,000 after purchasing an additional 852,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOG traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 998,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,685. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.71. Harley-Davidson has a 52-week low of $31.20 and a 52-week high of $52.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 17.49%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Read More: Depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harley-Davidson (HOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.