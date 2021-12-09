Brokerages Anticipate Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) to Announce $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Harsco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Harsco reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Harsco will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.86. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Harsco.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). Harsco had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 8.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on HSC. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

NYSE HSC traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $16.20. 210,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,092. Harsco has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 90.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.95.

In other news, CFO Anshooman Aga acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.63 per share, with a total value of $27,260.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Stanton acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $68,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Harsco by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Harsco by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 124,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 9,910 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Harsco by 185.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Harsco by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 350,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,156,000 after purchasing an additional 44,345 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harsco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harsco

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

