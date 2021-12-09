Brokerages Anticipate HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Will Announce Earnings of $4.57 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) will report $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.34. HCA Healthcare posted earnings per share of $4.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $17.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.42 to $20.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $18.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.77 to $19.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HCA. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.35.

In other news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $12,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total value of $955,581.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,420 shares of company stock valued at $17,911,886 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.9% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HCA stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $242.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,439. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $242.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. The company has a market cap of $75.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $156.43 and a one year high of $263.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.78%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

