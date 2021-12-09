Brokerages Anticipate HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Analysts forecast that HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for HEICO’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. HEICO posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 15th.

On average, analysts expect that HEICO will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for HEICO.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HEI. Truist Securities upped their price target on HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on HEICO in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Truist upped their price target on HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on HEICO in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HEICO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in HEICO by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in HEICO during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. 25.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HEI traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $144.17. 302,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,483. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.81. HEICO has a one year low of $115.57 and a one year high of $151.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.93. The company has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.17.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

