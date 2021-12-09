Brokerages Anticipate NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Million

Equities research analysts expect that NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN) will post sales of $1.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for NextNav’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $950,000.00. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that NextNav will report full-year sales of $1.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 million to $2.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $24.00 million, with estimates ranging from $23.00 million to $25.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NextNav.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of NextNav in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of NextNav in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ NN opened at $7.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. NextNav has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $15.32.

NextNav Company Profile

NextNav Inc provides GPS. The company is driving a whole new ecosystem for geolocation applications and services. NextNav Inc, formerly known as Spartacus Acquisition Corporation, is based in DULUTH, Ga.

