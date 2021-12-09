Brokerages Expect AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AIkido Pharma’s earnings. AIkido Pharma posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 120%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AIkido Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.09) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AIkido Pharma.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of AIkido Pharma in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AIKI traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.70. 1,157,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,370,391. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.75. AIkido Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $2.55. The company has a market cap of $62.62 million, a P/E ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AIkido Pharma in the second quarter valued at $874,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AIkido Pharma during the second quarter worth $817,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AIkido Pharma by 5.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 36,724 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AIkido Pharma during the second quarter worth $304,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AIkido Pharma during the second quarter worth $294,000. 10.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIkido Pharma Company Profile

AIkido Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

