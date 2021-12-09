Brokerages Expect Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) to Post -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) will post ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Conifer’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.09). Conifer posted earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Conifer will report full-year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($1.40). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Conifer had a net margin of 2.52% and a negative return on equity of 36.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

CNFR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Conifer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

CNFR traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.35. 3,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,890. Conifer has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.81 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.60.

In related news, Director Joseph D. Sarafa purchased 38,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $103,777.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNFR. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conifer in the second quarter worth $301,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Conifer by 107.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conifer in the third quarter worth $58,000. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

