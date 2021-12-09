Brokerages Expect Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) to Post -$1.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) will post earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.94) and the lowest is ($1.31). Global Blood Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.00) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.77) to ($4.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.69) to ($1.05). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $52.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.69 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.04% and a negative net margin of 154.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.97) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on GBT. William Blair raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Blood Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

Shares of GBT stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.28. 7,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,919. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 5.91. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

