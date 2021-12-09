Brokerages Expect ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) will announce $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ICL Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.21. ICL Group reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 240%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that ICL Group will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ICL Group.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter. ICL Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 9.06%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ICL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ICL Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of ICL stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.56. The company had a trading volume of 160,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,231. ICL Group has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $9.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average is $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0837 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in ICL Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 41,461,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,897,000 after acquiring an additional 847,953 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ICL Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,924,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,679,000 after acquiring an additional 274,382 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in ICL Group by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 17,095,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,476,000 after buying an additional 4,448,184 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in ICL Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,582,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in ICL Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,003,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,379,000 after buying an additional 227,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

