Brokerages Expect Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.49 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) will announce $32.49 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Iteris’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.58 million. Iteris reported sales of $28.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iteris will report full-year sales of $134.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $134.46 million to $134.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $146.42 million, with estimates ranging from $145.11 million to $147.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Iteris.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Iteris had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of Iteris stock opened at $4.60 on Thursday. Iteris has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $7.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.73 million, a P/E ratio of -76.67 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITI. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Iteris by 80.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Iteris by 424.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Iteris in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iteris during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iteris during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

