Brokerages Expect Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.04 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) will post sales of $48.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $57.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.91 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners reported sales of $23.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 106.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full year sales of $143.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $120.85 million to $183.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $177.84 million, with estimates ranging from $159.52 million to $207.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 53.06%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KRP shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, Director Erik B. Daugbjerg bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.58 per share, with a total value of $135,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $283,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $644,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $353,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,575 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,075 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KRP opened at $14.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $867.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.30. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $15.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.27%. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is currently -92.50%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

