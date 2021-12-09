Brokerages Expect Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sesen Bio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.05). Sesen Bio reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Sesen Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.19). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sesen Bio.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SESN shares. HC Wainwright downgraded Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Sesen Bio from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sesen Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 264.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,657,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,239,000 after acquiring an additional 7,735,364 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sesen Bio in the second quarter worth $3,635,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sesen Bio in the second quarter worth $303,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sesen Bio in the second quarter worth $2,836,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sesen Bio in the second quarter worth $62,000. 34.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SESN traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $0.89. 15,704,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,294,771. Sesen Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average is $2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.63.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing of targeted protein therapeutics. It offers the Vicinium and Proxinium which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

