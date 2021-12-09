Brokerages Expect Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) to Announce $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) will announce $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.14. Summit Hotel Properties posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 185.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Summit Hotel Properties.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.22). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 32.19% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

Shares of INN stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.52. 629,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,479. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.47.

In other news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 6,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $68,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 303.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 40,930 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 48.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 379,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after buying an additional 122,917 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 70.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 36,649 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

