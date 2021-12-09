Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $52.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 49.00% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

BEPC stock opened at $34.90 on Thursday. Brookfield Renewable has a 12 month low of $34.13 and a 12 month high of $63.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.09 and its 200 day moving average is $40.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEPC. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 490.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,781,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,731,000 after buying an additional 1,479,926 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,052,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,946,000 after buying an additional 1,362,574 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,958,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,162,000 after buying an additional 920,006 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,628,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 871,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,340,000 after buying an additional 335,664 shares during the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

