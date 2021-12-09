Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $46.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.80% from the stock’s previous close.

BEP has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. CSFB set a $45.00 price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James set a $44.00 price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $34.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.98 and a beta of 0.64. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52 week low of $33.56 and a 52 week high of $49.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.48.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.78 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEP. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 139,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 69,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

