Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $43.66

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$43.66 and last traded at C$43.04, with a volume of 125316 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$43.51.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BEP.UN. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$44.00 target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, September 20th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.73.

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.23. The firm has a market cap of C$11.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$47.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$48.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is presently -121.89%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

