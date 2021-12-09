Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a C$46.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BEP.UN. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$55.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.73.

Shares of TSE BEP.UN traded up C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$43.66. The company had a trading volume of 81,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,343. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$47.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$48.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.23. The stock has a market cap of C$12.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.20. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52 week low of C$41.88 and a 52 week high of C$63.39.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

