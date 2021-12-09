Brookfield Renewable (TSE:BEPC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $43.66

Brookfield Renewable Corporation (TSE:BEPC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as 43.66 and last traded at 43.72, with a volume of 249405 shares. The stock had previously closed at 44.15.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile (TSE:BEPC)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation is a Canadian corporation, created to provide investors with greater flexibility in how they access BEP’s globally diversified portfolio of high-quality renewable power assets.

