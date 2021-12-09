Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:AZTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $134.77 Million

Equities analysts predict that Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:AZTA) will announce $134.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $135.30 million and the lowest is $134.00 million. Brooks Automation reported sales of $249.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full-year sales of $578.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $562.40 million to $589.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $672.50 million, with estimates ranging from $650.00 million to $695.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Brooks Automation.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Brooks Automation stock opened at $110.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.85 and a beta of 1.74. Brooks Automation has a 52-week low of $65.37 and a 52-week high of $124.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 26.85%.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Azenta, Inc engages in providing �life sciences solutions. The firm also provides a �cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research, and advanced cell therapies for the �pharmaceutical, biotech, academic, and healthcare institutions globally.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brooks Automation (AZTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.