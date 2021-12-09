Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies (LON:BASC) Shares Down 0%

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies PLC (LON:BASC)’s stock price dropped 0% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,439.74 ($19.09) and last traded at GBX 1,452.37 ($19.26). Approximately 6,644 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 16,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,452.50 ($19.26).

The company has a market cap of £173.59 million and a PE ratio of 3.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,418.10. The company has a quick ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 10.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

About Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies (LON:BASC)

Jupiter US Smaller Companies PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Jupiter Unit Trust Managers Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of small and mid-cap companies having a market capitalization from $100 million and $5 billion.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.