BRT Apartments Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:BRT)

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th.

BRT Apartments has raised its dividend payment by 144.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. BRT Apartments has a dividend payout ratio of -296.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect BRT Apartments to earn $1.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.3%.

Shares of BRT Apartments stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.48. 17,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,980. BRT Apartments has a one year low of $13.83 and a one year high of $21.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.81.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.29). BRT Apartments had a net margin of 93.91% and a return on equity of 14.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BRT Apartments will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in BRT Apartments by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in BRT Apartments by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BRT Apartments by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in BRT Apartments by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BRT Apartments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 29.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on BRT Apartments in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BRT Apartments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

About BRT Apartments

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

