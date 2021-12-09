BSCView Tops One Day Trading Volume of $40,085.00 (BSCV)

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 9th. One BSCView coin can currently be bought for $0.0251 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BSCView has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. BSCView has a total market capitalization of $296,606.13 and approximately $40,085.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BSCView alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00056776 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,109.31 or 0.08526578 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00059947 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00079001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,334.92 or 1.00292198 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002790 BTC.

BSCView Profile

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

BSCView Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSCView should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BSCView using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BSCView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BSCView and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.