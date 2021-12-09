BTU Protocol (BTU) Trading Down 9% This Week

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. BTU Protocol has a market cap of $55.00 million and $11,312.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BTU Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00001258 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004493 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00043408 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007350 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.11 or 0.00219588 BTC.

About BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol (CRYPTO:BTU) is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,216 coins. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

BTU Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTU Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

