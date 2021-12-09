Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) CAO Sells $362,113.02 in Stock

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) CAO Eric R. Fencl sold 16,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $362,113.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Build-A-Bear Workshop stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.31. The stock had a trading volume of 533,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,858. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.26. The stock has a market cap of $342.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.95. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $23.34.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.55. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 38.80% and a net margin of 8.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBW. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1,044.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 250.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 13,324 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 4,485.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 10,540 shares in the last quarter. 55.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experience. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

