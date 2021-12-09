Bumble (BMBL) and The Competition Financial Contrast

Bumble (NASDAQ: BMBL) is one of 104 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Bumble to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Bumble and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bumble 41.61% -2.58% -1.70% Bumble Competitors -8.92% -7.86% -2.40%

This table compares Bumble and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bumble $488.94 million $66.15 million 23.49 Bumble Competitors $6.27 billion $1.32 billion -1.30

Bumble’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Bumble. Bumble is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.6% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Bumble and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bumble 0 5 11 0 2.69 Bumble Competitors 954 3953 8292 271 2.59

Bumble currently has a consensus price target of $58.13, indicating a potential upside of 58.59%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 18.37%. Given Bumble’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bumble is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Bumble beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc. provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis. Bumble Inc. was founded in 2014 in and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

