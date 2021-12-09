Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,175.83 ($28.85).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BRBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.52) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,950 ($25.86) to GBX 1,980 ($26.26) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of BRBY stock opened at GBX 1,849.50 ($24.53) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,880.37 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,982.45. Burberry Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,673.50 ($22.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,267 ($30.06). The firm has a market capitalization of £7.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.56.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a GBX 11.60 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Burberry Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.37%.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

