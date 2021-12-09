Byotrol plc (LON:BYOT) Insider Purchases £9,766.20 in Stock

Byotrol plc (LON:BYOT) insider David Thomas Traynor acquired 244,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £9,766.20 ($12,950.80).

Shares of Byotrol stock opened at GBX 4.49 ($0.06) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £20.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75. Byotrol plc has a 12-month low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 7.70 ($0.10). The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Byotrol Company Profile

Byotrol plc develops and commercializes infection control and prevention products in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through Professional and Consumer segments. The company offers hand sanitizers, sanitizing wipes, surface sanitizers, medical device cleaning, and disinfection products; and disinfectant for animal welfare and chlorine tablets.

