Byotrol plc (LON:BYOT) Insider Purchases £9,766.20 in Stock

Byotrol plc (LON:BYOT) insider David Thomas Traynor acquired 244,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £9,766.20 ($12,950.80).
Shares of Byotrol stock opened at GBX 4.49 ($0.06) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £20.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75. Byotrol plc has a 12-month low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 7.70 ($0.10). The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Byotrol Company Profile
