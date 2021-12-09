Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share

Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN) – B. Riley issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Byrna Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, December 7th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Byrna Technologies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYRN opened at $15.82 on Thursday. Byrna Technologies has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $30.55. The company has a market capitalization of $373.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.54 and a beta of 0.83.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Byrna Technologies during the third quarter worth $53,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Byrna Technologies during the third quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Byrna Technologies during the third quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

