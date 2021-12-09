Bytecoin (BCN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $57,103.00

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. Over the last week, Bytecoin has traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $59.25 million and approximately $57,103.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.18 or 0.00393779 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000488 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 32.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000153 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000248 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.