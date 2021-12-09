C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Trading Down 5.4%

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) dropped 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.13 and last traded at $32.17. Approximately 28,102 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,440,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.99.

AI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush dropped their target price on C3.ai from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on C3.ai from $122.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America lowered C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on C3.ai from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.44.

The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion and a PE ratio of -24.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.48.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $58.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.95 million. The company’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other C3.ai news, insider Houman Behzadi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $1,526,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 361,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,398,615.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Bruce A. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $504,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,237,075 shares of company stock valued at $58,843,327 in the last ninety days. 52.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AI. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in C3.ai by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of C3.ai by 75.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 3.7% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 39.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

About C3.ai (NYSE:AI)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

