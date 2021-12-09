C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Shares Gap Down to $37.85

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $37.85, but opened at $36.51. C4 Therapeutics shares last traded at $36.04, with a volume of 483 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C4 Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.57.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.47 and a quick ratio of 8.47.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a negative net margin of 265.03%. The business had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elena Prokupets sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total value of $681,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,104 shares of company stock worth $5,971,806 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $53,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 202.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 8.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 317.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

About C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.