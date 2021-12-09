Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $12.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) to announce $12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cable One’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.49 to $12.70. Cable One posted earnings of $9.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cable One will report full-year earnings of $48.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $47.35 to $49.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $53.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $49.97 to $56.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cable One.

Get Cable One alerts:

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.60 by ($4.27). The firm had revenue of $430.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.87 million. Cable One had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.96 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CABO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cable One has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,149.57.

Shares of NYSE:CABO traded down $77.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,727.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,881. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,793.67 and its 200 day moving average is $1,876.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 0.54. Cable One has a twelve month low of $1,674.35 and a twelve month high of $2,326.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 20.47%.

In other Cable One news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,830.00, for a total value of $289,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 71 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,843.98, for a total transaction of $130,922.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 885 shares of company stock worth $1,604,877 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CABO. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. 86.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Further Reading: Stock Market News Sentiment

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cable One (CABO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.