Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Rating Increased to Buy at Janney Montgomery Scott

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, FinViz reports. The brokerage presently has a $35.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.09% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.13.
NYSE CADE opened at $29.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.12. Cadence Bancorporation has a one year low of $28.61 and a one year high of $32.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.97 and its 200-day moving average is $22.98.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CADE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 5.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,158,000 after purchasing an additional 131,997 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the first quarter worth about $3,290,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the second quarter worth about $78,788,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 59.7% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 0.3% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,036,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,517,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Cadence Bancorporation
Provides banking services
Featured Article: What is insider trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.