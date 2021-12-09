Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Rating Increased to Buy at Janney Montgomery Scott

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, FinViz reports. The brokerage presently has a $35.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.13.

NYSE CADE opened at $29.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.12. Cadence Bancorporation has a one year low of $28.61 and a one year high of $32.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.97 and its 200-day moving average is $22.98.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $182.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.26 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CADE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 5.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,158,000 after purchasing an additional 131,997 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the first quarter worth about $3,290,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the second quarter worth about $78,788,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 59.7% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 0.3% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,036,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,517,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

