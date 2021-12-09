Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Director Sells $1,091,880.00 in Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Director Mark Adams sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total transaction of $1,091,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $4.59 on Thursday, hitting $179.62. 1,042,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,441,831. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.80 and a 52 week high of $190.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.56.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1,088.2% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.15.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

