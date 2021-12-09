CaixaPay (CXP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $26.00

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded up 3,850.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 9th. CaixaPay has a total market cap of $7.89 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CaixaPay has traded 3,826.1% higher against the dollar. One CaixaPay coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00057004 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,141.60 or 0.08572750 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00060488 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.55 or 0.00079797 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,377.35 or 1.00136794 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002845 BTC.

CaixaPay Coin Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay . CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

CaixaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaixaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CaixaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

