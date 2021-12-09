Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 38,756 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.16% of Calix worth $4,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Calix by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,993 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Calix by 2.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,007 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Calix by 6.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Calix by 0.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Calix by 70.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,128 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CALX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Calix from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.89.

NYSE CALX opened at $69.89 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.46. Calix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.79 and a fifty-two week high of $76.60.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $172.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.68 million. Calix had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 36.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Calix news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $1,465,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total value of $617,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,929 shares of company stock worth $14,715,265 in the last three months. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

